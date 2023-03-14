Carl Sutton Was A Longtime Greenville Firefighter

A funeral was held Monday morning for long-time Greenville Firefighter Carl Sutton, who passed away March 7 at the age of 89.

Sutton was a firefighter on the Greenville Department over 45 years.

At his visitation Sunday, his fellow Greenville firefighters did a walk-through at the funeral home.

Following Monday’s service, Carl Sutton’s casket was placed on the department’s 1942 Mack fire truck for his final ride to Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise talked with Jeff Leidel about Carl’s dedication to the fire department. He said he was calm, cool, and collected, and knew so much. Wise said Carl was religious about keeping scrapbooks for the department. He said Carl had a big influence on younger firefighters.

Carl was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.