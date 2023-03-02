Carlisle Expansion Project Set To Begin

A ground breaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Greenville’s Carlisle Construction Materials for a two-phase expansion project, scheduled to begin next week.

The plant, which manufactures roofing materials, has been in operation in Greenville since 1980 and has 400 plus employees.

Plant Manager Troy Oldham said the project will be about an $8 million investment. He said the project is designed to keep the Carlisle Greenville plant a world-class facility, boost employee morale and to have Carlisle be the employer of choice in the community.

Oldham talked about the entire project. He began by explaining their growth, and how they’ve actually outgrown their current breakroom because of it. He then went into detail about the expansion.

The Korte Company of Highland is serving as the general contractor and construction manager for the project.

Oldham stated the entire project should be completed this year.

He said it’s an exciting time for Carlisle and its Greenville employees, who Oldham indicated have been the reason for the local plant’s success due to their good Midwestern work ethics.