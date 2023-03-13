City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will hold its regular March meeting Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council members will consider entering into an agreement for an architect-engineer for the downtown plaza-park project.

Other items on the agenda include an intergovernmental agreement with Bond County Community Unit 2 District for a school resource officer, considering an application for an IEPA loan to improve the wastewater treatment facility, and considering a financial policy ordinance, an architectural agreement for the new city hall location and the police department, and an option/lease agreement for a solar field in the Alan Gaffner Industrial Park.

The meeting can be attended in person, or can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

