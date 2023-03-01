City Planning Commission Approves Request

The Greenville Planning Commission met Monday evening and approved a request from a property owner to vacate city right-of-way.

It was reported a house, at 321 South Sixth Street, encroaches on the city right-of-way by three feet, and that is keeping the owner from successfully selling the property.

Building Inspector Jeff Ketten told the commission the city had no issues with the request and he commended approving the request, which was made by Roberta Mueth.

The motion was approved on a 6-0 vote of the commission, and its recommendation will be considered by the city council at its March 14 meeting.