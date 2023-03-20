City Police Commissioners To Meet Tuesday

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will meet Tuesday, March 21at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

The commissioners will address an opening for a police officer. An executive session is on the agenda.

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education and Greenville City Council approved an agreement this past week to have a Unit 2 school resource officer beginning the 2023-2024 school year. It was announced current Greenville Officer Taylor Hill will fill the school resource officer position, resulting in the need to hire another police officer.

