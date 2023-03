Greenville residents can once again obtain leaf compost from the city.

The compost will be at the City of Greenville’s Public Works Department, on South Fourth Street, beginning Wednesday, April 5. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon.

Residents can pick up compost on their own throughout the week, or Public Works employees will load compost on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon until it runs out. There is no charge for compost.