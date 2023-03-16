City To Reopen Marina Campsite

Now that the guidelines for campsites at Buzzard Bay Marina have been changed by the Greenville City Council, the facility will re-open for the year on April 1.

The city has done away with permanent campsites and boat slips. Beginning April 1, people can rent campsites for a minimum of three days and no more than seven days. Boat slip rentals are also for campers.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp made an announcement at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, noting the campground and marina will be open April 1st. You can make a reservation by calling City Hall at 664-1644. There will be a link on the city’s webpage soon, too.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

For more information about rentals, call the municipal building at 664-1644.

It was recently learned, the city was not successful in the current round of grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Greenville was seeking $600,000 to continue improvements and additions to the campground area.

Hollenkamp said the city will apply again in the next round of the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant program.