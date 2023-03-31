City To Seek Grant For Sewer Plant Improvements

At its recent meeting, the Greenville City Council took action to apply to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a $3 million loan, with up to 45 percent loan forgiveness, for improvements at the waste water treatment facility.

Engineer Lee Beckman, from the firm of Milano and Grunloh of Effingham, reported the sewer plant has items that will need to be addressed in the next five years.

Those items are being evaluated to develop a plan for a timeline and budget.

Beckman reported one clarifier was taken offline and inspected. While it was in good shape, the engineer believes it will need work in the near future, or deterioration will escalate.