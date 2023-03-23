Clinton County Extension 4-H Education Foundation Offers Scholarships

The Clinton County Extension 4-H Education Foundation will award up to $8,000 this year in scholarships to 4-H members and 4-H alums of Clinton County. These awards encourage and support the county’s youth interested in higher education.

Applicant Criteria:

The applicant must have 4-H enrollment of six (6) years or more, including a minimum of four (4) years in the Clinton County 4-H program.

The applicant must exhibit at least one (1) project per year at a County level show opportunity.

The applicant must be Clinton County high school senior, graduate or an undergraduate student in a Community College, University or Trade School in any state. Online degree programs shall not qualify.

Scholarship information:

Applications are available at the University of Illinois Clinton County office, Clinton County 4-H website and Clinton County high schools.

Applicants must submit the following materials by the close of business on April 20.

The scholarship will be awarded based on merit upon review of the submitted application materials.

Can only be received twice.

Applications are due by the close of business on April 20 and should be submitted to the University of Illinois Extension Office at 1163 N., 4th Street, Breese, IL. Paper copies of the application can be picked up there or found online at extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/clinton-county-4-h.