Core Community Weekend Tells The Poverty Story

Bond County Core Community is in existence to provide assistance to local residents in poverty. The organization is sponsoring an Understanding Poverty event Friday through Sunday.

This weekend, Core Community is presenting several programs to allow others citizens to learn about and experience poverty. Four events are scheduled, beginning Friday evening and going through Sunday afternoon.

Core Community spokesperson Lisa Barber said it’s similar to a weekend event held in 2019 when the program was launched. The simulation Friday will take a person through a month’s experience of living in poverty. It will be from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the Greenville First United Methodist Church

Saturday will include two training sessions, the first at 8 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. at the Greenville First Baptist Church. There is a $40 training session fee.

To register for the training sessions call 664-2584.

Lisa reported there will be a Saturday evening session with a movie, “Resilience”, which is about people experiencing trauma, at the Free Methodist Church.

The Understanding Poverty weekend ends Sunday with a 2 p.m. session at the Greenville First Christian Church. There will be an ice cream social to close out the event.

For more information, call Lisa Barber at 664-2584.