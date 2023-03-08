Coroner Ruling On Death Of Richard Maedge

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports an investigation has been completed pertaining to the April 2022 death of 53-year-old Richard J. Maedge, who was found deceased in his Troy home.

Coroner Nonn said an autopsy was conducted by a forensic pathologist, and the cause of death was determined to be hanging, and the manner of death ruled as a suicide.

Maedge’s wife reported him missing in late April of last year. She found his vehicle outside the home and his wallet and keys inside the house, but she could not find him.

The Troy Police Department began an investigation.

On December 11, 2022 Maedge’s body was discovered by his wife in the home. She said she went to a concealed storage area, located in the bedroom closet, to look for a tote with Christmas decorations. Upon opening the door to the concealed storage area, she found the body and called 9-1-1.

Madison County Chief Deputy Coroner Kelly Rogers said Mr. Maedge’s house was described as a hoarder home.

He indicated that on three occasions after Maedge went missing, his wife reported noticing a smell in the house, Police, firemen and a plumber checked, and all three thought it was a sewer gas type of odor.

Eventually, the plumber placed a cap on one of the sewer pipes in the basement and there were no further reports of an odor inside the home.