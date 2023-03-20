County Board Discusses Big Projects

The Bond County Board met in special session Thursday afternoon with two members of the Bond County Building Commission.

The board wanted to receive information about the projects being considered by the commission.

The current list has replacement of the boiler at the courthouse, sidewalk replacement, landscaping of the courthouse grounds, obtaining a dehumidifier for the courthouse annex basement, and obtaining a generator for the courthouse.

The county needs to come up with a project for a Rebuild Illinois Grant that has been offered. Treasurer Colleen Camp is involved with the grant application and it was agreed she should look at applying for money for the boiler and a computer server/network upgrade project.

County board members asked the Public Building Commission to move forward with its project list.