County Board Supports City Road Grant Plan

The Bond County Board is providing a letter of support to the City of Greenville for a proposal to improve roads around the Bond County Unit 2 school grounds in Greenville.

Bill Walker, Greenville economic development director, reported the city has agreed to maintain the section of North Hena Street from Asbury Street, north to Illinois Rt. 140.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL the agreement between the city and Unit 2 has the city, at a minimum, oiling and chipping the road, and constructing limited sidewalks at that location. She said there is no timetable for that to happen.

According to Walker, federal legislators from Illinois are offering congressional earmarks for projects, and the city has decided to seek $2 million for the road at the school and other adjoining road stretches near the junior high and elementary schools.

He talked to the county board about the proposal.

Walker began by simply saying that the road they’re taking on really does need the repair. Walker said that they’re going to apply for $2 million for the project. Walker believes that he and his team can really improve the area on multiple fronts.

The county board approved the letter of support on a 5-0 vote.

City Manager Hollenkamp said if the grant is not received, the city will still do work on Hena Street, making it part of the city’s Motor Fuel Tax program.