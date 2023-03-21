Dawdy Retires From BNB Board

After 18 years of service, Dr. Thomas “Tom” Dawdy has retired from the Bradford National Bank Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Board chairman, Frank Joy.

Dawdy, who joined the board in 2004, was recognized with a special dinner and was presented a plaque that read, “In appreciation to Dr. Tom Dawdy for 18 years of outstanding dedication to the Bradford National Bank Board of Directors. Your wisdom, dedication, and loyalty to our organization will be forever remembered. Presented this day, December 12, 2022.”

“Serving on the Board of Directors of Bradford National Bank has been a wonderful experience,” Dawdy said. “I am continually impressed by the excellent work and integrity of the board, bank management and staff. They combine friendly compassion and caring with sound and sustainable banking services for our customers.”

“When Tom joined the board in 2004, the bank was just starting to accelerate its digital banking transformation. Tom’s understanding of the technology combined with his extensive banking knowledge was a tremendous asset to our board,” Joy said.

Michael Ennen, Bradford National Bank president, said, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Tom over the years and I’m going to miss his advice and leadership on our board.” He added, “All of us here at Bradford National Bank wish him a happy, healthy retirement.

Dawdy concluded, “Bradford’s involvement in communities is second to none. BNB is a great example of a stable business collaborating with citizens to form strong working relationships that can better the quality of life for all. It has been a pleasure to have a role in this organization.”