Devil Dogs Donate To Lebanon Food Pantry

Members of the “Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Greenville IL” presented two checks ($150 from the Pound and $100 from a Pound member) and a Certificate to The Lebanon Matthew 25:40 Ministries Food Pantry on March 11.

Pound 351 has Devil Dogs from Bond, Clinton, Madison, St. Clair and Fayette counties.

Pictured above, left to right, are: Department of Illinois Sr. Vice Commandant PDD (Pedigree Devil Dog) Robert Weber of Trenton, PDD Greg Stoff of Highland, Ministries Community Relations Director Andrew Fairlie, PDD Ray Hughes of Sorento, PDD Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove, PDD Herb Knobeloch, Jr of Mascoutah, PDD Roger Holtgrave of Trenton, and Department of Illinois Commandant PDD Ron Burns, Sr., of Lebanon. Not pictured is PDD Dan Betts, Pound Keeper, of Pocahontas.

The Matthew 25:40 Ministries is a community organization helping local individuals needing food, financial, emotional and spiritual support. The Untamed Dogs gather funds through various efforts and donations throughout the year and donate those funds to local charities to help local children and their parents.

In 2022 the National (Kennel) organization donated more than $83,000 to children’s charities at the National Marine Corps League Convention and Supreme Growl of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs.

Woof Woof and Semper Fi.