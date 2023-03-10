Devil Dogs Express Appreciation To Trenton Processing

Members of the Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, of Greenville, presented a Certificate to Trenton Processing in Trenton on Saturday, February 11.

Pound 351 consists of Devil Dogs from Bond, Clinton, Fayette, St. Clair, and Madison counties. Pictured left to right are: PDD Ray Hughes of Sorento, PDD Greg Stoff of Highland, PDD Mike Murphy of Caseyville, PDD Frank Christie of Collinsville, PDD Randy Von Hatten of Highland, PDD Herb Knobeloch, Jr of Mascoutah, PDD Philip Mette of Effingham and wife, PDD Ron Burns, Sr. of Lebanon (also Department of IL Commandant), PDD Roger Holtgrave of Trenton, and PDD Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove. Not pictured but present was Pound Keeper PDD Dan Betts of Pocahontas. Members of the Processing Center in white smocks, kneeling: Caleb Knicely and Cody Schneider.

The Trenton Processing Business worked in conjunction with the Pound in a fund raising effort to aid children’s organizations in our Pound Communities. The Fund Raiser was hugely successful and checks are being distributed where needed.