Drivers Escape Injury In Accident That Closed I-70

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile post 42 in Bond County Friday just before 1 PM.

Troopers report a Freightliner commercial vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 70 in the right lane. A second vehicle, a Peterbilt commercial vehicle, was traveling east in the left lane at the same location. The first truck, driven by 40-year-old Muhammad Hassan of Phoenix, AZ, crossed the centerline and entered the left lane striking the second vehicle, which left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the ditch. The second vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Blake Wright of Beecher City. Neither driver reported injuries.

Both lanes of eastbound I70 were completely closed for about an hour to allow for removal of the trucks.