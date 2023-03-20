Explore Kaskaskia College Day To Be Held March 24

Kaskaskia College is hosting “Explore KC Day” on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event is free and open to any high school student, parents, or other potential students that wish to visit KC and learn more about the college.

“We are so excited to host prospective students and families to campus,” said KC Vice President of Student Services Amy Troutt. “This is a great way to help you decide if KC is the right fit for you. Most high school juniors and seniors get at least one planned excused absence for a college visit, so we are hoping that several will work with their high schools to take advantage of those college days and spend the day with us!”

Attendees will be able to visit three programs of their choosing to learn more about the different departments and degrees available, meet with faculty, and tour classroom areas. Attendees can learn more about the college’s services, including apprenticeships, clinicals, student life, or take an optional campus tour.

Participants for Explore KC Day can register at https://form.jotform.com/220524600160136.

Students will receive a free KC swag bag, plus breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees and their guests.