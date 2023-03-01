Farmland Assessment Meeting In Greenville March 13

A meeting to address the rise in farmland assessments is being held in Greenville March 13.

Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier is hosting the session in the Greenville SMART Center at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13.

Due in part to a change in the Farmland Assessment Act, farmland assessments continue to go up, according to Meier.

The rate increase is largely dependent on soil type.

Poorer soils continue to see a higher than 10 percent increase, while better producing soils are increasing at a rate of less than 10 percent. Meier reported the increases in assessed values will be reflected on property tax bills payable this summer and for several years to come.

Meier has invited Brenda Matherly, Director of Local Government with the Illinois Farm Bureau, to join him at the March 13 meeting. He said she will explain how farmland assessments are calculated and the long-term impact those calculations will have on the taxable value of farmland.

The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Those wanting to attend should RSVP with the Bond County Farm Bureau at 664-3100.