The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was dispatched by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to the scene of a fatal camper fire near Bluff City early Sunday morning, March 26.

Tony Brooks, who serves as Fayette County Chief Deputy Coroner, pronounced the victim deceased at 6:03 AM Sunday.

The individual has yet to be positively identified. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday at the Champaign County Morgue to confirm the identity of the victim.

Investigation into the incident continues by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall. The Vandalia Fire Department was also present on the scene.