February was another busy month for the City of Greenville street department.

A total of 345 hours were spent on water work orders, water leaks and water taps.

Employees worked 156 hours on street maintenance, another 71 hours on shoulder and ditch work and 51 hours on culverts.

Brush trimming and pickup took 164 hours. The street sweeper was on the road 63 hours. Eighty hours were spend doing underground utilities locates and 48 hours were needed for street sign maintenance.