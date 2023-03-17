Former Hillsboro Officer Charged In Florida

A former Hillsboro Police Sergeant is facing two criminal charges of alleged lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct. Both charges stem from alleged crimes in Florida.

News Channel 20, out of Springfield, reports an Illinois State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on 49 year old Kelly L. Brewer in Montgomery County on February 16. He was placed under arrest on a warrant out of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Both charges are second-degree felonies. Brewer was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and was booked into the Lee county Jail on Monday, March 13.

According to News Channel 20, Brewer worked for the Hillsboro Police Department from 1998 to 2019. He was a canine handler and made the rank of Sergeant.

An arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning, April 17, in Florida.