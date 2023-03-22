Former Shobonier Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Timothy Dubois Jr., age 39, formerly from Shobonier in Fayette County, has been charged in Madison County with 10 felonies stemming from an alleged abduction last fall in Collinsville.

Madison County court records list Dubois’ recent address as Edwardsville.

Charges include two counts of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On November 11 of last year, Collinsville police received a call from a female stating she had been abducted at knifepoint outside of a business while sitting in her car.

Police indicated the female stated she was forced by her male assailant to drive to the Troy area, where she was assaulted. The man then drove the woman back to the Collinsville business area and fled on foot.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Dubois and the filing of charges by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who praised the work of law enforcement agencies. Collinsville Police expressed appreciation for assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Vandalia police.

Dubois is still being held in jail.