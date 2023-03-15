Four Facts To Know About AFib

Health care providers with Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS Holy Family Hospital are raising awareness of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart issue when the heart’s steady beat can get thrown off rhythm.

Certain cells in the heart create electrical signals. These signals then cause the heart to contract and pump blood. But with AFib, the heart’s two upper chambers—the atria—don’t beat like they should. Instead, they beat irregularly and way too fast, disrupting the normal flow of blood from the atria to the lower chambers of the heart – the ventricles.

AFib is a serious condition. But people who have it can lead normal, healthy lives. Here are four things you should know.

1. AFib doesn’t always have symptoms. But when it does, symptoms can vary. “Most commonly, patients feel a sense of the heart racing or palpitations, sometimes accompanied by dizziness, lightheadedness, or shortness of breath,” said Dr. Scott Marrus, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular.

2. If you have AFib, your risk of stroke is five times higher than someone without it. AFib can cause blood to pool inside the left atrium of the heart, and clots can form in this pooled blood. When a clot is pumped out of the heart, it can travel to the brain and block an artery, causing a stroke. Many patients with atrial fibrillation are prescribed a blood thinner to reduce the risk of a stroke.

3. Other problems can arise from AFib. You can live with AFib, but it can lead to issues like heart failure and chronic fatigue. Additional heart rhythm problems and an inconsistent blood supply can become problems as well, so it is important to speak with your doctor about any issues you are experiencing.

4. Some people can feel episodes of atrial fibrillation whereas others cannot. In some cases, episodes might be triggered by caffeine, stress or poor sleep. But in all cases, episodes of atrial fibrillation are unpredictable – it is therefore important to always take your medications as prescribed even if you are feeling fine.

If you are concerned about your heart health, Prairie Cardiovascular has physicians and providers in Greenville to partner with you. To learn more about the doctors of Prairie, call 888-4PRAIRIE or visit www.Prairieheart.org.