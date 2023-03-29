Gala Raises $25,000 For Academic Foundation

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation held their annual gala fundraiser this past Saturday at Copper Dock Winery near Pocahontas. Auctioneers the Langham Brothers sold many collectibles and one of a kind school memorabilia to the large audience to benefit the foundation.

Foundation President Chance Vohlken told WGEL they were pleased with the turnout, the sponsors, and the results of the auction. A total of $25,000 was raised Saturday. He said that’s on par with what was raised in 2019 – the last time the gala was held.

The Academic Foundation funds grant requests from teachers throughout the district. The group has also committed to help fund students’ involvement in the KC Now Program that allows high school juniors and seniors to attend college level classes at Kaskaskia College, thereby getting a head start on their post-secondary education.

Chance said the board has committed to funding $1,500 per semester for the fall, spring, and summer semesters. He said he believes they will continue that funding beyond next school year. The money raised Saturday will also provide a healthy budget for teacher grant requests in the fall.

You can find more information on the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation on Facebook or their website, BCCU2AF.org.