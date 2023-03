The Greenville High School scholar bowl team finished its season in Illinois High School Association regional competition.

Comets Coach Ryan D’Arcy was pleased his squad won one match in the regional before falling in the semifinal round.

D’Arcy said his varsity team was very young overall. Team captain was Emma Haller.

Also playing in the regional were top point-getters Camden Walker and William Mann, plus Grace Leonhard, Kayda McNeely, Stella Laggerman and Andrew Walker.