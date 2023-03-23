GHS Scholar Bowl Team Recognized With Awards

Greenville High School Scholar Bowl team members were recently recognized with awards for their season.

JV team member Caleb Ward was recognized as Most Improved.

JV player William Mann was named MVP and All-Conference.

JV member Jay Miller was an MVP. Miller was also recognized for winning the most points in the JV pool for both the South Central Scholastic League and the South Central Conference.

Varsity player Camden Walker was selected as Most Improved and All-Conference.

JV team member Lillian Sorensen and varsity player Emma Haller received the Heart of the Team honor.

JV player Coleson Hoffman and varsity member Stella Lagermann were recognized with the Effort Award.