GJHS Students Take Tours Of Greenville & STL Airports

Students in Mrs. Blumer’s STEM Club at Greenville Jr High have been learning all about flight. They have spent the last 5 months learning about the forces needed for flight from aerospace engineer Alec Herzog. Alec has worked with them on designing and building airplanes that are capable of flight.

Students started out smaller with a tour of Greenville Airport. There they learned from Tammy Ritz how the airport functions, inspected different small airplanes, and learned about the maintenance needed to keep a private airplane in good working order.

The culminating activity was a tour of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Students, Milan Hustedde and Kelton Murphy were taught how to check in passengers at the American Airlines ticket counter. They toured the American Airlines tower, where student Nolan Prater was able to instruct a maintenance engineer to “close the Lav door” under the plane. The students were then escorted onto the tarmac where Nolan helped “push” the airplane out. He used the red wands to instruct the pilot how to exit the ramp area and taxi to take off.

TSA explained how security check-in works for ticketed passengers, showed us how the baggage scanners worked, explained why Jackson Woods was honestly chosen at random for “extra” security measures, and the importance of their job of keeping all passengers safe.

Prior to a trip down memory lane in the TWA corridor, students were in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the top of the FAA tower. Here students were able to talk to flight controllers and witness multiple take-offs and landings. The best view from the airport is on the walkway around the tower. There students had a 360-degree view of the city.