Greenville Building Projects Progressing

Two major building projects by educational institutions are proceeding very well in Greenville.

Walls and beams are going up at both locations.

Greenville University is constructing a new residence hall along College Avenue at First Street, across from the Bradford National Bank facility. Kaufmann Hall will house 246 students and there will be first floor classrooms for GU’s new nursing program.

The goal is to begin using the building in January of 2024.

Motorists driving past that area on College Avenue should also watch for work being done on the south side of the street to install a storm drainage system.

Bond County Community Unit 2 is building an auxiliary gymnasium and is expanding the cafeteria at the high school.

The gym is being constructed in the former cafeteria parking lot, immediately west of the current gym.

The plan is to use the expanded cafeteria and gym at the start of the new school year.