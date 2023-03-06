Greenville Leaf Vacuuming Begins March 13

The City of Greenville’s spring leaf vacuuming program begins March 13 and lasts about a month.

The vacuum unit will operate through April 14, weather permitting.

Residents can rake their leaves to the edge of the curb or road so the vacuum can reach them.

Leaf piles should be no taller than three feet high, and make sure there are no sticks, brush and other debris in the piles.

Check the City of Greenville’s website to see which day the leaf vacuum unit will be in your area.

Residents can also set paper bagged leaves out and the city will pick them up, if a call is made to 664-1644 to request pickup.

Leaves obtained by the city are composted and offered back to residents.