Greenville & Pocahontas Students In Model UN Competition

By
WGEL
-
Front row (L-R) Pocahontas Coach Donald Smith, Kenzi Stefanisin, Zoey Smith, Bella Linderman, Paige Knebel, Hannah Doll, Olivia Himes, HaLeigh Wilfong, Sophia Oliver, Braxton Siebert, Xavier Rivers. Middle Row: Sophia Edwards, Jana Glisson, Eli Orender, Alison Kneble, Adyson Lee, Sadie Weiss, Clare Glisson, Cylas Smith, Ethan Stevens, Izabella Hibbs. Back Row: Bentlie Siebert, Wyatt Stoecklin, Wyatt Orender, Olive Kaskela, Melanie Mills, Ava Lagermann, Bella Links, Gabi Hahs.

Forty-five junior high students from Greenville and Pocahontas Middle Schools attended a two-day competition held at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus in February. Led by the Triad High School Model UN team, the match was the first either school has participated in since COVID shut down many extracurricular activities.

Greenville Jr. High teacher and Model UN coach Kendra Sigafoos said, “Even though it was the first time the kids and I had participated in this event, I was pleased with how quickly they were able to acclimate themselves to the competition. They each presented resolutions on a variety of world topics, ranging from science and technology to humanitarian issues, and then those resolutions were debated and amended in breakout committees throughout the two-day event. Many kids expressed interest in participating again next year or at the high school level.”

Front row (L-R) Ava Scott, Kellan Boudouris, JJ Brown, (Winner) Christian Swalley, Nolan Prater, Cole Wayman, Ezhale Valleroy. Middle row (L-R) Avery Hentze, Addie Bauer, Emma Bingham, Addy Obermark, Tinley Walker, Paxton Ackerman, (Winner) Ben Wittig, Jaxon Mathenia. Back Row: Melaney Wickman, (Winner) Justice Valleroy, Yoseph Golovay, Ada Jefferson, (Winner) Ceagan Slater, Austin Swalley, Lukas Simmonds, Greenville Coach Kendra Sigafoos.

Several students were honored with individual awards at the close of the competition, including Wyatt Orender, Christian Swalley, Justice Vallery, Ceagan Slater, and Ben Wittig.

Pocahontas Winner, Wyatt Orender

Kenzi Stefanison, a 7th grader from Pocahontas, said, “I was amazed at how well the experience went and so happy that we were able to participate.” Pocahontas coach and teacher Don Smith added, “For these students, participating in parliamentary procedure, following decorum, and interacting with students from other schools in a professional setting is a life-changing experience.” Both schools have plans to attend again next year.

