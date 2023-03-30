Greenville Yard Sales Days Set

The City of Greenville has set aside the dates of April 21 and 22 as City-Wide Yard Sale Days.

Registration forms can be picked up at the municipal building or Greenville Public Library. A form can also be downloaded on the City of Greenville’s website.

All forms must be turned in to the municipal building by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

You do not have to register with the city to have yard sales on those days, but registration will get you on the yard sale map. The maps will be available Thursday, April 20 at the municipal building and police department.

Participants are reminded yard sale signs should only be placed on private property with the owner’s consent. It is illegal to place signs on city utility poles, street sign poles and signal light poles.

For more information call the municipal building at 664-1644.