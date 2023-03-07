GU Receives Department Of Justice Grant

Greenville University is the recipient of a three-year $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to focus on reducing sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

The Office on Violence Against Women program was created by Congress to address unique issues and challenges colleges and universities face in preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

Kennedy Shuffett, GU’s Office on Violence Against Women project director, said one of the goals of the program is to create an environment where students feel safe to report any incidences of sexual assault.

During the first year of the grant, Shuffett will work with internal and external partners to develop training, and create a Coordinated Community Response Team.

In the second and third years of the grant, she will facilitate sexual assault prevention and education training for students, faculty and staff.

Shawn Foles, Greenville University’s campus safety and community standards director, believes the grant program is important because it provides an office specifically focused on education and prevention around a topic that is a growing issue on college campuses throughout the country.

GU is part of a cohort of several small universities that received the same grant.

Project directors, such as Shuffett, will work not only with the Department of Justice and Office on Violence Against Women, but also the Victim Rights Law Center and mentors from other universities.