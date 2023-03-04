Health Board Discusses Audit, Finances & Opioid Settlement

In their most recent regular meeting, the Bond County Board of Health heard a report from a representative of accounting firm Scheffel Boyle who provided a summary of the Bond County Health Department’s fiscal year 2021 audit. There were no findings of non-compliance or adjustments required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to determine eligibility requirements for the Workforce Development grant. As the third-party administrator for funds available from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), several options are being considered. The Health Department is hopeful to be an eligible applicant.

As of the end of January, cash reserves were reported at $1,518,732. The decrease in reserves from the previous month was attributed to a one-time expense in dental services for the department’s expansion into adjoining office space and a decreased census in hospice during the month.

The Finance Committee met on Thursday, February 23. Patient account balances that were outstanding for more than 12 months were reviewed. Upon recommendation of the Finance Committee, the Board of Health approved the write off for accounts determined as uncollectible.

Board Member William Ahern was added to the Finance Committee. With recent changes in Board of Health membership, the committee had lost 2 members.

County Board President Bernard Myers indicated the county is eligible for monies in the national opioid settlement case. Two payments have been received with the funds to be used for opioid use disorder treatment and prevention. The county is looking at options for distributing the funds and asked Board of Health members to forward any thoughts. Michelle Miller of Prairie Counseling is also working with other county agencies to present recommendations.