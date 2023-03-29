Hoopeston, IL Man Charged In Bond County With Possessing Child Porn

A student at Greenville University, Arturo Rebollo, Jr., age 20, from Hoopeston, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies.

Rebollo is being held on $750,000 bond.

The charges were announced by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. His office will prosecute the case along with Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann.

According to the attorney general, his investigators , with the assistance of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville University Campus Security, conducted a search of Rebollo’s university residence on March 9, and arrested him after allegedly discovering evidence of child pornography.

Convictions on the charges are punishable from probation to up to 28 years in prison.

Raoul indicated the Bond County case is part of his ongoing work, in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

State’s Attorney Mann commented, “It takes cooperation and resources to prosecute this type of crime. I am pleased to have the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office in this investigation and prosecution. We stand together in assuring our innocent children are protected and justice is served.”

Katherine Hegarty is handling the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.