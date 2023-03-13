House Committee Advances Wilhour Bill To Ban Investments In China

Last week the Illinois House Appropriations General Services Committee advanced legislation sponsored by State Representative Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City, which would prevent state money from being invested in any fund or business enterprise with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The legislation, House Bill 2984, prohibits the use of public funds in investments or institutions tied to the Chinese Communist Party or the People’s Republic of China. The measure also requires vendors and state contractors to disclose any connection to the Chinese government before submitting a bid.

Wilhour said, “…We as a state have no business investing any of the people’s money into any investment fund or company with direct ties to the Chinese government. We say we support human rights and good government. It is time put our money where our mouth is.”

House Bill 2984 now moves to the House floor for further consideration.