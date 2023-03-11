IL AG Investigators Take GU Student Into Custody

The Illinois Attorney’s General’s Office, working with the Greenville University Department of Campus Safety, executed a search warrant early Thursday morning on the GU campus, related to an investigation into what is being described as a computer crime. The student named in the search warrant was taken into custody for questioning and investigation.

Greenville University President Suzanne Davis released the following statement following the arrest:

“Greenville University was saddened to learn from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office that behavior from a student required a search and investigation into a computer crime. We are thankful for the work of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and our director of campus safety in this incident and pray for all impacted by the situation.”

The warrant was reportedly served with little impact on the campus community.

GU officials report they will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office as this investigation advances.