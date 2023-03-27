ISP Congratulates New Troopers With Cadet Class 141 Graduation

The Illinois State Police welcomed 11 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 141, a supplemental class, at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The new Troopers will report to seven different Troops throughout the state on Sunday March 26, 2023. The total number of ISP Troopers added since 2019 now stands at 428.

Cadet Class 141 marks the 12th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The Governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget for ISP is the largest in ISP history and allows for an additional 300 new Troopers.

“These 11 men and women already answered a call to duty when they began their careers in law enforcement, and I am thankful for their continued service and decision to continue their work in the Illinois State Police,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’ve invested in the largest ISP budget in state history because I know the work these troopers do each day is essential to a safe and functional state, and I’m thrilled to welcome 11 new members to those important ranks.”

Cadet Class 141 was a supplemental Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

“ISP continues to expand its ranks with brave men and women accepting the challenge of becoming a state trooper,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Cadet Class 141 consists of Troopers who were law enforcement officers with other agencies. Their previous experience combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy has allowed ISP to more quickly put experienced and highly trained Troopers back into communities.”

LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite the number of sworn Troopers, which will provide increased safety to the citizens of Illinois.

The 11 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 11-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 11-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one‑on‑one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 25 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

LETP condenses in-person training at the Academy for prior law enforcement officers to five weeks with no more than three weeks in a row in person. The cadets report to the Academy for the first three weeks of the Basic Training Program for an introduction into ISP Cadet life. The cadets then complete training at regional locations across the state with the ability to return to their residence at the end of each workday. Cadets are required to return to the Academy for specific trainings such as the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. Additionally, cadets graduating through the lateral program are NOT required to relocate their residence upon graduation.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 3 Lockport, 1 Cadet

Troop 4 Metamora, 2 Cadets

Troop 5 Pontiac, 1 Cadet

Troop 6 Springfield, 1 Cadet

Troop 7 Pesotum, 1 Cadet

Troop 8 Collinsville, 2 Cadets

Troop 10 DuQuoin, 3 Cadets

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Last year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People “Ten Shared Principles.”

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.