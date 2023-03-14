Junior High Scholar Bowl Blue Jays Flying High

The Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl varsity team has put together an outstanding season.

The Blue Jays are currently 19-3 in IESA competition.

Coach Susan Corbus reports that during the last month, the Jays have won 13 of 14 IESA matches.

They recorded commanding wins over Nokomis, Lincolnwood, Triad, Edwardsville Lincoln, Aviston, Granite City Coolidge and Litchfield, outscoring opponents by an average of 150 points per game.

This past Thursday, the Jays faced Edwardsville Liberty, their toughest competition since early in the season. In the first game, Greenville led 105-50 at the half, and extended its lead to finish with a 295 to 155 victory.

Every member of the team contributed toss-up answers. Eli Ennen finished with six, followed by Jonas Busby with three, Lucas Wall with two, and Wynn Wilson and Eli Sears with one each.

Liberty won the second game 275 to 190. Ennen and Wilson led with three toss-ups each. Busby had two and Sears one.

The junior varsity Blue Jays were 8-4 during the past month. They split two very close game s with Liberty. Selah Field, Kilian Horihan and Jensen Cartwright were leading scorers in those games.

Overall, the JV squad is 11-8 for the season.