Kaskaskia College & SAFE Sign Partnership Agreement

Kaskaskia College and Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies (SAFE) have signed a partnership agreement in which the agency will continue to provide its services to the institution. As part of the agreement, SAFE will provide 24-hour emergency support, including crisis counseling and support services, providing the institution with support and assistance in drafting or reviewing policies regarding sexual violence and providing workshops for students or staff.

KC Vice President of Student Services, Amy Troutt, said the college is pleased to be able to continue its partnership with SAFE. “SAFE has been active on campus by offering awareness activities to KC students and active participation in our SWIFT (Student Wellness Intervention and Facilitation) Team. This partnership offers another layer of support for our students.”

Established in 1986 as a nonprofit focusing on sexual crisis intervention in Fayette County, SAFE has expanded from a small office in Fayette County to four offices covering eleven counties in South-Central Illinois.