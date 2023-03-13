Kaskaskia College Short Term Certificates Approved

New short term certificates were approved by the Kaskaskia College Board at its February meeting.

The certificates include early childhood small business, hybrid and electrical vehicle technology, Word specialist, Excel specialist, manufacturing technology, and advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The certificates are available for those looking for a quick way to start or change their careers.

Julie Obermark, KC Vice President of Instructional Services, advised the certificates are in response to employer needs to offer training that is more specialized, affordable and faster to obtain.

Additional short term certificates are expected to be announced in the future.