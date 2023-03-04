KC Ag Club & Collegiate Farm Bureau Compete At Conference

On February 9, the Kaskaskia College Agriculture Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau students competed in the Illinois Professional Agricultural Student (IL PAS) Annual Conference at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, IL. Over 130 students participated from 11 Illinois colleges and universities.

The Kaskaskia College team received the following awards:

Crops Specialist Career Program Area – 4th & 5th Place Teams, with Joey VonBokel placing 9th as an individual.

Beef Specialist Program Area – 3rd Place Team, with Brooke Tompkins placing 1st as an individual.

College Bowl – 2nd Place Team

Dairy Specialist Career Program Area – 1st & 2nd Place Teams, with Nick Hammer placing 1st,

Sophie Leach placing 3rd, Jacob Raber placing 4th, Cloe Haas placing 5th, Gage Wendling placing 6th, and Jessie Gilomen placing 7th as individuals.

Impromptu Public Speaking – Delainey Enloe placing 1st, and Brooke Tompkins placing 3rd as individuals.

These awards won at IL PAS qualify several of the KC teams and student individuals to compete at the National Professional Agricultural Student Conference to be held March 15-18 in Des Moines, IA. The KC Agriculture Club & College Farm Bureau advisors are KC Professors Bill Waggoner and Aaron Heinzmann.