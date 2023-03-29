KC Announces Its April & May Community Education Courses

Learning to create barn quilts, how to use a Cricut machine for home crafters and yoga are just some of the classes Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering during the months of April and May. These classes are designed to provide residents valuable personal development opportunities to enrich your cultural experiences, improve your life and relationships, or to simply be entertained. Classes are held at KC’s education centers and main campus.

A full list of the classes, dates, times and locations are listed below.

Trenton Education Center

Chair Yoga

4/11. 4/18. 4/25 & 5/2 – 9:00-10:00 a.m.

A gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated or with the aid of a chair. These modifications make yoga accessible to people who cannot stand, lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions, or want a quick break from office work.

Understanding Social Security

4/13 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Get a better understanding of social security as you plan for your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with social security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Medicare Simplified

4/20 – 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and find it difficult to get clear, simple answers. This is a non-sale, educational event to help you learn to navigate and understand your Medicare options. This class is for people approaching or already on Medicare, and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This class will review parts A, B, C, and D, and how Medicare operates and where you fit into the equation. Come find out about the biggest gaps in Medicare today and learn strategies to protect yourself. There are dozens of people willing to talk to you about retirement income, but few people willing to talk about retirement outgo. Get your questions answered and finally demystify Medicare.

Vandalia Education Center

Essential Oils

4/11 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Students will learn to use essential oils to improve their environment and well-being. Many oils can improve mood and general health. Various oils and ideas for use will be included in the class.

Intermediate Drawing Class

4/13, 4/20, and 4/27 – 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Students will build on the basic drawing and shading skills and learn more comprehensive techniques. Please bring a sketch pad and drawing pencils to class.

Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

AARP Safe Driver

4/17 & 4/18 – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The AARP Safe Driver course teaches valuable defensive driving skills and provides a refresher of the rules of the road. Since 1979, the course has helped over 14 million drivers learn proven safety strategies and tips for how to adapt ones driving to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging. Students may qualify for an automobile insurance discount by completing the course (participants should check with their auto insurance agent for details).

Internet and email

4/18, 4/19 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This basic class is designed to familiarize one with how to use email, learn about establishing free email accounts and learn how to use the internet for learning, shopping, and business.

Apple iPad

4/26, 4/27 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Learn to get the most out of your investment as you learn to use all of the bells and whistles included with an Apple gadget. Students are reminded to bring along a fully charged Apple iPad, all cords, and passwords.

Essential Oils – Make & Take

5/11 – 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

This class will begin with a brief introduction to the history and benefits of essential oils. There will also be discussion on how oils can help relax and uplift your mood, clean your house, and help you entertain, concentrating the studies on “The Trio” which is Peppermint, Lemon, and Lavender. Students will bring home recipes and hands on projects while learning and experiencing the power of essential oils in a fun and relaxing environment.

Greenville Education Center

Understanding Social Security

4/4 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Understanding social security can reduce your stress in planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with social security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Barn Quilts

4/17 and 4/19 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Barn Quilts are large squares of wood painted to resemble quilt blocks. Students will learn the ways to prepare the wood, draw and paint the design, and hang a handmade quilt block masterpiece.

Yoga

4/18, 4/25, 5/2 and 5/9 – 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Four yoga styles will be explored; Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin, and Restorative along with discussion of common terminology and frequently asked questions.

Barn Quilts

5/1 & 5/3 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Barn Quilts are large squares of wood painted to resemble quilt blocks. Students will learn the ways to prepare the wood, draw and paint the design, and hang a handmade quilt block masterpiece.

Salem Education Center

Container Gardening

4/12 – 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Spring has sprung! It’s time to plant! Come get your hands dirty and create your own container garden for your porch or patio!

Meal Planning for Diabetics

4/12 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Learn to plan healthy meals for diabetics.

Meal Planning for Diabetics

4/19 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Learn to plan healthy meals for diabetics.

Fresh Flower Arranging

5/8 – 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

Students will be using fresh flowers to create an arrangement that will add a special touch to their home décor or office.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs. Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.