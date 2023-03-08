KC Board Keeps Tuition Rates The Same

At its recent meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved a resolution to keep tuition rates the same for the fifth straight year.

The rates are $136 per credit hour for in-district students, $235 per credit hour for out-of-district students and $395 per credit hour for out-of-state and international students.

The board did approve adjustments to the college’s fee structure.

The technology fee was increased by $5. A student wellness and support fee was created at $6, to replace the student activity and library fee, while trustees eliminated the $10 per credit hour online fee.

The fee adjustment is the first the college has implemented since 2016.