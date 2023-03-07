KC’s Crisp Technology Center Hosts Career Day

Over 135 students from six local high schools visited Kaskaskia College’s Harry L. Crisp Technology Center on February 24 to explore vocational careers offered at KC.

“The KC Crisp Technology Center in Centralia is home to most of the trades programs offered at KC, and when students visit KC’s main campus, they do not get a first-hand experience of what their training would be like in one of these programs,” said Joy Fitts, KC Dean of Workforce Engagement and Industrial Career Service.

Fitts noted that Career Day allowed high school students in our district to visit the KC Crisp Technology Center and learn about careers available in our region upon completing a certificate or degree. Kaskaskia College’s goal is to share the opportunities students in our district have to learn skills that will help them prepare for a long-term career in a skilled trade.

Odin, Carlyle, Sandoval, Okawville, South Central, and Patoka high school students toured classrooms and labs at Crisp, plus participated in hands-on activities and demonstrations with faculty in the following vocational programs: welding, industrial technology, heating, venting, and air conditioning, carpentry/construction trades, and residential/commercial electricity. Students also participated in the college’s Career Pathways online tool discussion, which provides a career assessment to discover which career(s) align with their interests.

“Students in this area are very fortunate to have this resource that shows them the career possibilities in our communities, which is a direct line to the job market,” said Keith Senior, West Washington County Unit District 10 Superintendent.

“I am confident each time we visit the Crisp Center that some student gets their eyes opened to new possibilities and finds their way to the career they want,” Senior stated. “We are thankful to Kaskaskia College for hosting this event for our local high schools as we look forward to giving our students a look at what could be, for them, a life-changing decision.”

Kaskaskia College serves students in District 501 by providing diverse education, including skilled trades such as Welding, Industrial Robotics, Electricity, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, and Construction.