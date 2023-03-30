Library Hosting Kids Coloring Contest

Hey kids! Does spring weather get you in the mood to color?

The Greenville Public Library is inviting you to participate in its spring coloring contest, which is underway now.

Library Director Jo Keillor said you can pick up a special coloring sheet at the library or print it from their website. There will be two age groups: 0-6 and 7-10. All entries should be returned to the library by closing on Wednesday, April 5. The winner in each age group will win an Easter basket full of goodies.

If you have questions about the contest, call the library at 664-3115.

Once again, the final day entries will be accepted is April 5.