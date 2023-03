The Little Bluestem Quails Forever Chapter annual banquet will take place Saturday, April 1 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

The event will feature a meal, games and fundraising activities.

Proceeds will be used to support the Mulberry Grove trap team, Dead Bird Society trap team, Greenville and Mulberry Grove FFA, Youth Wing Shooting Clinic/ Pheasant Hunt, Ag in the Classroom, and wildlife habitat restoration.

For more information and tickets, contact Gary at 781-1918.