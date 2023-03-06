Mayor Barber Meets With Governor

Greenville Mayor George Barber was one of six Southern Illinois mayors who met recently with Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton.

The three and one-half hour session was held in Mt. Vernon and focused on creating connections between local governments in downstate and state-level leadership.

Mayor Barber said he sought more financial assistance for the city’s water treatment plant construction. He also expressed his appreciation for the state grant received for the downtown plaza project.

Barber said he was honored to be invited to the meeting, which was also attended by mayors from Sesser, Herrin, Pinckneyville, Mt. Vernon and Centralia.

He reported the governor’ purpose for the gathering was to connect with the southern part of the state, and Pritzker said he was intent on giving attention to this area.