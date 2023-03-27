Meier Working On Ambulance Districts

State Representative Charlie Meier, of Okawville, and a number of local advocates came together recently to promote legislation that will help sustain ambulance services that have been challenged by rapid inflation and difficulties with the negotiations concerning the distribution of that cost.

Currently Illinois law does not provide for “ambulance districts.” Instead ambulance service is provided for through a Fire Protection District, municipality, county, or through intergovernmental agreements among these local entities.

Meier said the bill was brought to him by the towns of Albers, Damiansville, and New Baden. He said they are using the services from the New Baden Ambulance Service right now and all are donating money to it. But he said they would like to create their own ambulance service and everyone would be taxed equally.

Click below to hear Rep. Meier’s comments:

House Bill 1740 was approved in the Illinois House Friday and now heads to the Senate for consideration.