MG FFA Fourth In Section 19 Dairy Judging

Fourteen members of the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in this year’s Section 19 Dairy Judging CDE, hosted by the Greenville FFA Chapter at the Bond County Fairgrounds, on Tuesday, March 28.

At this contest, participants judged 6 classes of cows and completed a written test about dairy and industry knowledge. At this contest, twelve chapters, including Mulberry Grove, from Section 19 were present.

The Mulberry Grove team consisted of Braden Hartmann, Addison Hebenstreit, Ellie Albert, Megan Mollett, Lily Johnson, Brant Thomas, and Lucas Epperson. The seven alternates were Myah Huhn, Connor Hartmann, Carter Scoggins, Lily Bourgeois, Morgan Hebenstreit, Jackson Icenogle, and Logan Bauer.

As a team, Mulberry Grove placed 4th overall, behind Shelbyville who placed 3rd, South Central in 2nd, and Ramsey who came in 1st. The Greenville chapter placed 5th.

Individually, Mulberry Grove FFA member Addison Hebenstreit placed 2nd.